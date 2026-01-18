Three held for infant theft from child care home in UP's Pratapgarh; baby recovered

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft of a five-month-old baby from a child care home here, with the infant recovered from Mathura district, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said the baby was stolen on the night of January 16 from the Baba Udit Raj Seva Sansthan-run Bal Shishu Grih located in the Dahilamau Shuklapur area under City police station limits.

Following a complaint lodged by the manager of the institution, Kamalkant Shukla, a case was registered against Reena, an employee of the child care home, and unidentified persons under relevant sections, he said.

During the investigation, police arrested Reena alias Radhika, and based on her disclosure, two other accused -- identified as Akash alias Kanha, and Uday Singh -- were nabbed from Nagla Sapera village under Surir police station area in Mathura district, Lal said, adding that the baby was safely recovered.

All three accused have been sent to jail after completion of legal formalities, police said. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB