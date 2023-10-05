Three held for involvement in sale of fake currency notes

Meerut (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police along with a team of Meerut police on Thursday arrested three men involved in sale of fake Indian currency notes.

Additional Superintendent of Police of STF Brajesh Kumar Singh said,"We have arrested Pappu, native of Muzaffarnagar, along with Deshpal and Rishi Kumar of Meerut." "The accused were involved in the sale of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Fake currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 2 lakh have been recovered from them," the officer said.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail.