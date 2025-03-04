Three held for jewellery thefts on express trains in Thane district

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) Three persons, among them two jewellers, have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from passengers of express trains and purchasing stolen valuables in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Government Railway police said on Tuesday.

The GRP was probing into a case in which a bag containing jewellery was stolen from a woman on the Indore-Daund Express in January, senior inspector Vijay Khedkar said.

The police team analysed various leads and surveillance footage and kept a strict watch on long-distance trains at night.

He said on February 18, they intercepted the accused, Mahesh Arun Ghag, who confessed to stealing the woman's jewellery and admitted that he sold the stolen valuables to two jewellers in Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai.

The police tracked down the jewellers, Tanaji Mane (45) and Niteen Yele (44), in Mumbai and arrested them.

The official said the jewellers admitted to melting the stolen gold and converting it into blocks.

Gold blocks worth Rs 8.64 lakh were recovered from the duo, he said, adding that the accused were involved in three theft cases reported at Kalyan and Vasai Road GRP stations. PTI COR ARU