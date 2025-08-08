Three held for kidnapping, assaulting Dalit man over bike rent in Andhra

Tirupati, August 8 (PTI) Three people were arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a Dalit man over unpaid dues of a rented bike, said police on Friday.

Police arrested the accused for "abducting" Pavan on Wednesday morning and confining him to a room.

A video of the incident has gone viral. In the clip, three men are seen beating up Pavan.

"Pavan had rented a bike but failed to pay the rent for a long period. On Wednesday morning, the bike owners allegedly kidnapped him and assaulted him at their office," the police official told PTI.

Pavan's relative Bhaskar lodged a complaint with the police against three men who were later taken into custody.

The trio was booked under relevant BNS sections for attempt to murder, kidnapping and wrongful confinement.

Further, police said that an investigation is underway to trace other persons involved in the case.

