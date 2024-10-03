Three held for kidnapping former corporator's husband, seeking Rs 20 lakh as ransom

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping the husband of a former corporator and seeking Rs 20 lakh as ransom, a Thane police official said here on Thursday.

The Manpada police station official identified the accused as Girish Ramesh Khaire (50), Vinaykumar Yadav (22) and Vinayak Karade (35) and said they were held from Chakkinaka area.

"Khaire was known to victim Vijay Gaikwad, who was suffering from a chronic illness. Promising a cure, Khaire took Gaikwad to his associates, one of whom posed as an astrologer. They took him to a rented room in Adivli, assaulted him and sought Rs 20 lakh for his release," the official said.

"The accused approached Gaikwad's family and asked them to get money after claiming he was injured in an accident. After Gaikwad's wife, who is a former corporator from Kalyan East, and son reached the rented room, they got suspicious. The trio fled at the time," he said.

After a 7-day operation, a team under Manpada police station senior inspector Vijay Kadbane arrested the three, he added.

Police have seized Rs 2.5 lakh cash, a revolver and a mobile phone from the three accused and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM