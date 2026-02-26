Three held for kidnapping minor girl in Maharashtra’s Latur district

Latur, Feb 26 (PTI) Three men in their 20s were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said on Thursday.

The trio was taken into custody within an hour of receiving a complaint, an official said.

A minor girl was allegedly abducted in a blue car within the jurisdiction of Deoni police on Wednesday, he said.

After receiving a complaint, a search operation was launched, and police alerted authorities in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts as well as highway patrol units.

The official said a highway security team intercepted the car at Gevrai in Beed, detained the three accused and rescued the girl.

The accused, identified as Udgir residents Kalim Hakani Sheikh (20), Ashpak Karim Sheikh (20), and Bilal Khaled Qureshi (25), were subsequently arrested, the official added. PTI COR NR