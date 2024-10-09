Three held for killing biker in road rage

Latur, Oct 9 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Wednesday within hours after they allegedly killed a 22-year-old man and injured his friend in a road rage incident that unfolded near Latur bus stand, police said.

Mohsin Sayyad and his friend Arbaj Gafur Pathan (21) were attacked with a knife on Tuesday night after their motorcycle brushed past the bike of the three accused. Sayyad died on the spot, police added.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS for murder and other offences.

The accused trio is identified as Rajpal alias Raju Vitthalrao Gaikwad (33), Ajay Somnath Ghodke (27), and Pravin Baburao Kamble (40), police said. PTI COR NSK