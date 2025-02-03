Three held for killing driver to steal car for jewellery shop robbery

Pune, Feb 3 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 56-year-old car driver last month, a Pune Rural police official said on Monday.

Rajesh Gaikwad was killed in a robbery bid, with four accused fleeing with his car, the official said.

"They wanted to use the stolen car to rob a jewellery store. Accused Vishal Chavan, Mayur Solase, Ruturaj Sonawane and Yuvraj Shinde had met each other in Nashik Jail. After getting out of jail, they hatched a plan to rob a jewellery shop. They boarded Gaikwad's car on January 28 by posing as passengers," Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Alephata police station said.

"During the journey they assaulted Gaikwad, who died. Following this, the four developed cold feet and dropped the plan of robbing the jewellery store. They dumped Gaikwad near Santwadi on the Nashik-Pune highway and abandoned the car at Kasara ghat. Chavan, Solase and Sonawane were held on January 31," he said.

Yuvraj Shinde is on the run, Tayde added. PTI SPK BNM