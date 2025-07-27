Three held for killing elderly man during robbery attempt in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested here on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man during a robbery bid on July 13, a police official said.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, police had registered a case and launched an investigation after the body of Ramsheesh Pandey was recovered from his house at Dhaula Pandit village in Deoria district a day after he was murdered.

"On Sunday, the police arrested three accused -- Sunny, Amit and Bholu -- near the Lavrakshi railway crossing. They have recovered mobile phones, a screwdriver used in the murder, ATM cards and some money from the accused," Veer said.

During the interrogation, the trio revealed that they had gone to Pandey's house to commit theft at night. "While they were at it, Pandey woke up. For fear of being identified, the trio killed him by stabbing him with a screwdriver. They laid him down in a room in the house and fled," he added. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK