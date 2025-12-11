Three held for killing leopard

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) The forest department in Maharashtra's Nagpur has arrested three persons in connection with the alleged poaching of a leopard in Hingna area near here.

A leopard was hunted in Mauza Bhivkund in Hingna on December 9, and three persons allegedly involved in its hunting were arrested from Bhivkund, Butibori and Bhivapur, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur division) Vinita Vyas said in a statement.

Weapons used in the crime were also seized from them, she said.

The trio was produced before a court on December 10, which remanded them in the forest department's custody for three days. PTI CLS NP