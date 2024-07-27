Three held for killing man, dumping his body

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Police investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was dumped in bushes in Diva town near Thane have arrested three persons, an official said on Saturday.

The body of Showik Gour Srimani was found on July 24, following which a case of accidental death was registered. However, the postmortem report revealed that injuries were caused due to hitting by a hard and blunt object, prompting the police to register a case of murder under the BNS.

Police worked on several leads and arrested Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajbhar and Akash Bhoir, while one more person allegedly involved in the crime is on the run, the official said.

Prima facie, an argument between the deceased Srimani and others over some issue at a car washing shop led to the murderous attack.

Further investigation is underway.