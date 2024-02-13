Three held for killing man over monetary dispute in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police apprehended the accused, Pentya Janglya Chittari (38), Saikumar Ilayya Kadamachi (22), and Kishore Jitendra Shetye (29), from Hyderabad on Sunday, an official said.

The police recovered the body of the victim, Deepak Mansingh Thoke, from Vaitarna River on February 3, and his identity was ascertained based on the tattoos on his body, he said.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons at the time, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

The victim and the accused sold bottles of mineral water on trains, and there was a monetary dispute between them, the official said.

Thoke was assaulted with an iron pipe at Chittari's residence in Titwala, from where the trio drove him to the Vaitarna river bridge, stabbed and threw him in the river, police said. PTI COR ARU