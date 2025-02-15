Three held for killing two youth in TN’s Mayiladuthurai

Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of two youth including a college student, allegedly due to previous enmity in Mayiladuthurai, police said on Saturday.

The victims, police said, had gone to the rescue of their friend who was attacked by three persons from the same village. While one of them sustained injuries in the stomach, the other was injured on his back. Both died on the way to hospital, police said and added a third youth who was injured was undergoing treatment.

“The three persons who have been arrested had attacked a youth Dinesh due to previous enmity and there was no conflict over the sale of liquor as speculated in a section of the media,” a release from the district police superintendent said.

The attack on February 14 night leading to the double murder was related to a verbal dispute between youths living on the same street in the same locality, the release said and appealed to the people not to spread false information.

Police said M Thangadurai, his brother Rajkumar and his cousin M Muvendan of Muttam village in Perambur police station limits, attacked Dinesh under the influence of alcohol. Dinesh’s three friends rushed to his aid. Unfortunately, two of his friends who sustained grievous injuries later succumbed while the third was undergoing treatment. Dinesh however escaped unhurt.

Thangadurai and his cousin Rajkumar have cases related to prohibition against them, the release said.

Taking strong exception to the double murder, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to order a probe into the cause of the killing and take stringent legal action against the culprits.

“I request Mr. @mkstalin to focus on public service instead of promoting himself,” Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.

BJP state chief K Annamalai said the murder of two youths, including an engineering college student, by liquor traders in Muttam village, for trying to stop liquor sale, has caused great shock.

“I express my deepest condolences to their families. Illegal liquor is rampant throughout Tamil Nadu. Is it possible that the police in the respective areas are unaware of this?” Annamalai asked in a post on X.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu was currently slipping into a much worse situation than the 'dark period of DMK rule from 2006 - 2011.' PTI JSP ROH