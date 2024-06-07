Three held for MBA paper leak

Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly leaking the question paper of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) examination conducted by Devi Ahilya University here, police said.

The question paper of the subject `Quantitative Techniques' of the first semester MBA had surfaced on social media before the examination on May 25, leading to protests by student organisations.

Based on technical evidence, Deepak Solanki, who works as a computer operator at a private college here, and two students of the same institute were arrested, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra.

Further probe was on, he said.