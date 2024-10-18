Three held for murder in Latur

Latur (Maharashtra), Oct 18 (PTI) A woman and her two sons were arrested for the murder of a 37-year-old man in Latur city on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Shivaji Devkar (37), resident of Khadgaon Road area, was brutally attacked with sickles by some persons in a crowded area near Dayanand College here on Thursday morning.

Krishna Sunil Mudde (30), Ajay Sunil Mudde (25) and their mother Padmini Sunil Mudde, all residents of Baba Nagar locality, were arrested from Dharashiv city following a tip-off, said an official of Shivajinagar police station.

The murder was the result of an ongoing family feud, he added. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK