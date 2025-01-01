Three held for murdering friend in drunken brawl

Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Wednesday within 12 hours after they allegedly killed their 34-year-old friend in Nashik following a drunken brawl on New Year's eve, police said.

The accused forced the victim, identified as Laxman Gare, to accompany them to a vacant plot at 10 PM on Tuesday. They consumed liquor at the spot, a police official said.

"Amid heated arguments over some old enmity, Gare was attacked with a stone. When police received information about the incident, the victim was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the official said.

Crime branch teams nabbed the accused Shubham Mirke (21), Arun Balu Valvi (21) and Rizwan Raisuddin Qazi (29) from Phule Nagar area around 10 AM on Wednesday. Another accused is on the run. PTI COR NSK