Three held for posing as cops, extorting Rs 10 lakh from real estate agent

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and extorting Rs 10 lakh from a real estate agent in Borivali, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ayub Rehman Khan (43), Jitendra Narayan Patel (56) and Sudarshan Vibhishan Khandare (32), all residents of Thane, the MHB police station official said.

"Complainant Ankit Aggarwal (42) has told police he was with a woman friend in LIC Colony in Borivali when the accused introduced themselves as policemen and threatened to defame them. They took Rs 10 lakh from Aggarwal. The three have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion and other offences," the official said. PTI ZA BNM