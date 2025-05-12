Three held for posting fake videos about terror attack in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against three people for allegedly posting fake videos about terrorist attack in the district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi on Monday said the media cell in Shahjahanpur had seen a video on Instagram and Facebook in which it was written "terror attack in Shahjahanpur" along with sound of firing due to which fear spread among the people.

A case was registered on Sunday against Instagram account holder Ankit Kumar in Cyber Crime police station and against Parvinder in Kotwali police station. Apart from this, a case has also been registered against an unknown person at Kotwali police station.

"Our team is constantly monitoring social media," he said while appealing to the people not to spread fake rumours and not to post misleading posts on social media. "Strict action will be taken against those who post fake posts," the SP said. PTI COR NAV DV DV