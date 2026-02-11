Three held for raping 15-year-old girl

Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three individuals in Nandanvan area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old man and detention of two minor boys, police said on Wednesday.

The crime occurred on Tuesday after one of the accused, who was known to the victim, invited her to his room.

Police said the victim and one of the accused were friends. He asked her to visit his room, where two of his friends were also present.

The two others filmed the girl and her friend in private and threatened her to release the video before committing the crime, police said.

The crime came to light after the girl's health began to deteriorate. She eventually confided in her family about the traumatic event.

After the victim and her family approached the Nandanvan police station, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police have invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the trio.

"Three accused have been taken into custody. Two of them are minors," a police officer added. PTI COR NSK