Three held for raping, murdering woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 32-year-old woman at Kismathpur here, police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested on September 22 for kidnap, gangrape, sexual assault, and murder of the woman on September 14 under a bridge, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

On September 16, some local residents alerted the police after noticing the woman’s body near bushes and a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Rajendranagar police station, a police official said.

The victim, missing for three days, was spotted intoxicated near a pillar on September 14 by a 33-year-old man, who lured her into an auto-rickshaw, bought her beer and biryani, and sexually assaulted her near a function hall.

He then dropped her at Aramghar X Roads. Later, two auto-rickshaw drivers, aged 25 and 26, coerced her into their three-wheeler and drove to Kismathpur bridge, where they raped her, and when she resisted, one of them fatally assaulted her with sticks. They fled, leaving her body in the bushes, the release said.

Police, during the course of the investigation verified CCTVs and arrested the three accused from different places, the official added. PTI VVK VVK KH