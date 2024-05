Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested three persons for allegedly refilling the tank of an autorickshaw with gas from a domestic LPG cylinder, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light within the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar police station, the official said.

The police have seized the auto, a cylinder and other equipment used for refilling, he added. PTI COR NR