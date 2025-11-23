Three held for robbery in Palghar house; Rs 10 lakh valuables seized

Palghar, Nov 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons from Karnataka for robbery at a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district and recovered jewellery and other items valued at Rs 10 lakh from them, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on November 18 at the house located at Sativali in the Vasai area.

As per the 37-year-old complainant woman, she was at home with her son when three unidentified men forced their way into the house.

The intruders held knives to the throats of the complainant and her son, robbing gold ornaments and a mobile phone from the house before fleeing, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Madan Ballal said.

The woman sustained a hand injury during the incident.

During the probe into the incident, the police learned that the accused had fled to Nandgaon in the Bidar district of Karnataka. A police team was then sent there.

The three accused, Ashok alias Babu Raju Shinde, Abdul Rauf Hashmi and Ritik Ravi Belangi, were apprehended on November 20, the official said.

The police recovered gold jewellery, mobile phones, and cash collectively valued at Rs 10 lakh from them.

During interrogation, the arrested persons told the police that three more individuals were involved in planning and executing the robbery and efforts were on to trace them, the official said. PTI COR GK