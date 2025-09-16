Three held for robbery of over Rs 2 crore cash in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons in connection with the robbery of more than Rs 2 crore cash belonging to a private finance company at Girgaon in south Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The police first arrested Abdul Rahim Shaikh (40), a resident of Mumbra in Thane. He was held by the Mumbai crime branch team from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said.

His interrogation led to the arrest of two more accused in the case, he said.

After him, the police arrested Baijnath Yadav from Mumbai with a local court sending him in police custody till September 22.

Another accused, Munish Paul, was held from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 35 lakh were recovered from him and he is being brought to Mumbai, the official said.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on September 11, at Girgaon under the V P Road police station limits. Unidentified robbers threatened a driver of the vehicle, which was carrying cash of the private finance company, using a gun and fled with the bag containing cash, he said.

The complainant had initially told the police that Rs 50 lakh were robbed, he said.

During the probe, police examined the CCTV footage of the area and found that Yadav, the driver of the vehicle, was misleading the police. Accordingly the police officials obtained his call detail records (CDR) and found that he was in contact with other accused persons of the case. PTI DC NP