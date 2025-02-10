Three held for robbing cab driver in Gurugram; car, phone recovered

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his vehicle and mobile phone by attacking him while he was driving riding in his car, police said on Monday.

The stolen car and mobile phone have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

Police said the cab driver, lodged a complaint on February 7, alleging that he received a booking through the Rapido app on February 6.

He picked up three passengers from Ashok Vihar Phase-3, and on reaching near Paras Society in Sector 106 when he asked them to get down, the passengers put a rope around his neck and pulled him back, a police officer said citing the complaint.

"They thrashed me and after I lost consciousness, they fled with my car and mobile phone," the driver said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

During the investigation, a police team from the Sector 39 crime unit arrested the accused, Deepak, from Bichla Bazar in Bhiwani, Rahul, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, and Suraj Kumar hailing from Supaul district in Bihar, he said.

The three were were residing in Ashok Vihar Phase-3 and were arrested on Sunday night near Sector 15, police said.

Suraj has a prior criminal record, with one case of robbery registered against him and the accused are being questioned further, said a Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR OZ OZ