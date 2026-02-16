Three held for Rs 50 lakh robbery at businessman's Andheri house

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the house of a businessman in Andheri in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The Amboli police station official identified the accused as Suryamani Nadar, Jaywant Charsing Pawar and Surya Kadvi Mudaliar.

"On February 7, the 65-year-old complainant and his wife went to Jaipur in connection with their younger son's wedding. They had locked their flat and given a spare key to an employee. On February 10, when this employee came to the flat, he noticed signs of a break-in. Someone had broken the window grill to enter the house," the official said.

As per the businessman's complaint, the house was ransacked, and the locks of all four cupboards had been broken, with diamond-studded ornaments, gold jewellery, an expensive watch, and other valuables, cumulatively worth Rs 50 lakh, missing.

"Analysis of CCTV footage and technical data from the area led the police to Mudaliar, who then named Nadar and Pawar as his associates. Efforts are on to recover the stolen items," the official said.