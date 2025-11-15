Three held for running human trafficking racket; victims made to work for Myanmar cybercriminals

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) The Gujarat police's CID-Crime has busted a human trafficking racket and arrested three persons for allegedly promising people high-paying overseas jobs and later forcing some of them to work for a cybercrime syndicate in Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

An official identified the arrested accused as Sonal Faddu, Sanjay Faddu and Shailesh Dabhi, from whom three three mobile phones have been seized.

As per a Cyber Crime Branch release, the accused and their sub-agents allegedly trafficked 41 citizens by offering lucrative data-entry placements abroad. Of these, five victims were sent to Myanmar, 15 each to Dubai and Vietnam, and six to Malaysia.

'Five victims were flown to South East Asian countries after the accused booked tickets. They were later handed over to Pakistani handlers named Miyaaz Ali and Tanveer. These handlers would confiscate victims' passports, mobile phones, and other documents once they landed and would send them to Myanmar," the official said.

"The victims were held captive at KK Park in Myawaddy Township and forced into cyber fraud operations, including phishing, crypto scam, dating scam, and ponzi schemes. They were also subject to physical and mental harassment in captivity," the official added.

The victims managed to return from Myanmar due to the efforts of the Indian Embassy in that country.

They then alerted police about these agents, the official said. PTI COR PD BNM