Three held for running IPL betting racket in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons in Navi Mumbai for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a residential premises in Sanpada on March 26 and found that the accused were operating an online betting syndicate, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Suresh Kotekar (35), Sandeep Narayan Devgade (35) and Bharat Murlidhar Rude (20), inspector Neeraj Chowdhari said.

He said the police seized electronic gadgets worth Rs 2.66 lakh in the raid, and a case was registered against the trio under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A probe is underway to track down others involved in the betting racket, he added. PTI COR ARU