Three held for running prostitution racket in Hyderabad, four victims rescued

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket here and four people, including one from Bangladesh, were rescued, police said on Saturday.

The accused were apprehended on August 8 from different places in the city after the Bangladeshi national, escaped from their clutches and lodged a complaint at Bandlaguda police station against them for forcing her into prostitution.

Apart from the complainant, three more people forced into prostitution were also rescued from a room at Mehdipatnam in the city, a release from the city police said.

Authorities are now looking for an absconding woman from Bangladesh, who brought the complainant to Hyderabad.

According to the complainant, in February this year, the victim was asked to come to India. They entered India illegally by boat, with the victim posing as the accused's daughter. After crossing over, the complainant and the accused travelled to Kolkata and then Hyderabad by train.

After reaching Hyderabad, the victim was handed over to the organisers, who forced her into prostitution.

A case under relevant sections of BNS and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered.