Three held for selling beef at rented house in Patiala

Patiala, Sep 6 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling beef at a rented accommodation in Khalsa Mohalla area here, police said on Saturday.

The action was taken after Gau Raksha Dal chairman Vikas Kamboj, a resident of Jorian Bhathian, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused have been cooking and distributing beef in the area for a long time.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police, who raided the premises on Friday night, seized raw meat and a pressure cooker with cooked meat inside. All the seized items have been sent to a forensic lab, they said.

The main accused have been identified as Afaaq alias Raju and Mohammad, both residents of Khalsa Mohalla. Apart from them, a meat supplier from Mathura Colony has also been taken into custody, said police.

Kotwali Station House Officer Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said further investigation was underway.