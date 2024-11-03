Three held for slapping police officers in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Three men were arrested here Saturday for allegedly slapping police officers while they were attempting to resolve a dispute between two groups, officials said.

A total of eight people have been named as accused in the incident which took place Friday night in Shantinagar under the Janakpuri police station area. Police said they actively searching for the remaining suspects.

"On Friday night, there was a quarrel between two groups in Shantinagar over a monetary dispute. When three officers arrived to mediate, the situation quickly escalated, and some individuals began assaulting the police, slapping them," City Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

"As soon as the police were spotted, several individuals became agitated, attacking Constable Sachin, tearing his uniform shirt pocket and buttons, and threatening to kill him," the report filed by Sub Inspector Yashpal Som said.

Police have filed a case under multiple sections for obstructing government work and assaulting an officer.

Manglik said, "We have arrested Rohit Jatav, Vijender, and Vishal Jatav, who were involved in the altercation with the officers. Efforts are ongoing to locate the other wanted individuals." The accused were presented before the court, with further legal action pending, he added.

The named suspects in the FIR include residents of Mohalla Mauzzampura in Shantinagar -- Rohit Jatav, Vijender, Vishal Jatav, Deepak Kumar, Nishant, Rajiv alias Bhatu, Akash, and Pradeep.

The investigation is ongoing, with video evidence aiding in identifying those involved, police added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY