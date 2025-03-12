Three held for snatching in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested three men on charges of snatching while riding in an auto-rickshaw, officials said on Wednesday.

Police also seized the auto-rickshaw used for the crime from their possession, along with a stolen cellphone, police said.

On March 10, a man filed a police complaint claiming that a group of youths riding in an auto-rickshaw thrashed him and snatched his mobile phone.

Following a probe, the crime unit of Sikenderpur on Tuesday arrested three accused persons from near DLF Phase-2.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep and Pankaj, both from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, and Sujit, a native of Supaul in Bihar, police said.

"Pankaj was previously booked in two cases of theft, while five cases of theft were registered against Sujit. The auto-rickshaw used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone were recovered from their possession,” a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said. PTI COR ARI