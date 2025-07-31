Three held for spreading rumours, triggering panic in UP's Meerut

Meerut, Jul 30 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly "spreading rumours and disturbing peace" in the Sardhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said on Wednesday.

A small pipe used to create a minor explosion, which contributed to public panic, was also recovered from the accused, they said.

According to police, on the intercepting night of Monday and Tuesday, Zeeshan and Adil -- from Mohalla Mandi Chamaran in Sardhana -- made a false announcement through a mosque loudspeaker, claiming that thieves had entered the locality.

After the announcement, another resident, Nikhil, intensified the rumour by creating a loud noise using a pipe filled with potassium-based material, lending credibility to the false alarm, they said.

The announcement triggered panic among locals, many of whom rushed out with sticks and rods, disturbing peace in the area. A police team reached the spot promptly, pacified the crowd and brought the situation under control, officials said.

An FIR has been registered at Sardhana police station and the pipe used in the explosion has been recovered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours or inciting public unrest, police added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ