Three held for stabbing security guard during attempted robbery in Delhi shop

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a security guard during an attempted robbery at a shop in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 1.40 am on November 8, when three people arrived in a car and tried to break open the lock of the shop near Vishram Chowk, they said.

When the guard on duty tried to intervene, he was attacked and stabbed by the accused before they fled the spot.

Based on the injured guard's statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

With the help of technical analysis and local intelligence, the accused were identified and arrested within three days, the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Jahid alias Hasan alias Babu (27), a resident of Bihar; Satyabhan (25), from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh; and Lakshay alias Luthra (30), a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Police said all three have previous criminal records.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had targeted the shop for robbery but attacked the guard when he resisted. Police recovered a knife, screwdriver, poker (ice breaker), and a white car used in the commission of the crime.

According to police records, Jahid is previously involved in seven cases, including robbery and arms-related offences, while Satyabhan has two previous cases of robbery and Arms Act violations.

Lakshay, meanwhile, has two cases of cheating and counterfeit currency registered against him, police said.