Three held for stalking, harassing woman in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) Three persons from Amravati were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, a police official said on Saturday.

On April 22, they had followed the woman from a hotel to her home in a sports utility vehicle without a registration number, the Sadar police station official said.

"Once the woman reached home, these men alighted from the SUV and followed her up to her residential complex's lobby. After going through footage of 400 CCTV cameras, we managed to trace the route of the SUV and zeroed in on the accused," he said.

Rajesh Kumar Talreja (43), Manoj Kumar Chhabra (53) and Suraj Kurhadkar (25), all from Amravati, were arrested on Friday.

"Talreja works in the construction department and has migrated from Pakistan," he said. PTI COR BNM