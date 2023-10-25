Three held for stealing bag containing valuables from Delhi wedding

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing a bag containing valuables, including gold jewellery, from a wedding, police said on Wednesday.

The theft took place at a wedding at Ambaria Farm Pushpanjali, Dwarka Link Road on Sunday, they said.

Police said Prashant Sisodia (23), a resident of Rajgarh in MP, and autorickshaw driver Kundan (33), a resident of Uttam Nagar were arrested for the theft. A 15-year-old juvenile was also held for the theft, they said.

Complainant Naman Preet Singh Jolly alleged that during his wedding event, his mother's purse containing valuables, including three mobile phones, gold jewellery and cash received as 'shagun' was stolen, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and found that the accused came in an autorickshaw to carry out the theft.

The vehicle was intercepted and accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Stolen cash of Rs 4,000, two mobile phones, two sets of earrings and autorickshaw used in the crimewere recovered from their possession, police added.