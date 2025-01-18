Three held for stealing gold worth Rs 25.66 lakh in Nalasopara

Palghar, Jan 18 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with a house breaking theft that took place in Nalasopara in Palghar district last year, a police official said on Saturday.

In the incident that took place on July 8, 2024, a total of 620 grams of gold worth Rs 25.66 lakh were stolen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III-Virar) Jayant Bajbale told reporters.

"We examined footage from 80 CCTV cameras and identified an autorickshaw linked to the crime. We interrogated its owner Yogesh Gonvid, who admitted he was involved. He named Rizvan Abdulmannan Ansari and Mozam Alihussain Shaikh as his associates. Sheikh was held from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on July 10 last year," the DCP said.

"Ansari was held on January 3 this year from Noida, where he was working as a rickshaw driver after concealing his identity. We have recovered 150 grams of gold worth Rs 11.25 lakh from the trio. The accused are involved in two similar cases in Arnala and Nalasopara," Bajbale sad. PTI COR BNM