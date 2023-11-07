Three held for stealing mobile phones onboard crowded buses in Mumbai; 32 devices recovered

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing mobile phones onboard crowded BEST buses and recovered 32 stolen devices, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused Shoeb Mobin Khan (21), Baitullah Kalamuddin Khan (36) and Nadir Sheikh (38) allegedly targeted commuters travelling in crowded buses at different locations, he said.

The police first apprehended Shoeb and Baitullah, who revealed that they sold stolen phones to Nadir who resold them in the market at cheaper rates, he said.

Following a raid at Nadir's house, the police recovered 32 mobile phones, he added.

The trio have been arrested under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI ZA ARU