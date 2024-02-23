Three held for stealing Rs 15.9 lakh cash from vehicle in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 15.9 lakh from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The Valiv police apprehended the accused, Nitesh Bhutia (36), Dileep Bhojia (28), and Bharat Bhutia (38) from Surendranagar in neighbouring Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

The victim was riding his two-wheeler from Vasai to Range Naka signal on February 14 when the accused allegedly intercepted the vehicle and stole a bag containing Rs 15.9 lakh cash, he said.

Based on CCTV footage, technical inputs, and intelligence leads, the police zeroed in on the trio, senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre of the Valiv police station said.

"We have recovered Rs 9 lakh from the accused, and a probe is underway to trace the remaining stolen amount," he said. PTI COR ARU