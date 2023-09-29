Three held for stealing vehicles; police claim 14 cases detected

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have claimed to have detected 14 cases of vehicle thefts with the arrest of three persons.

After receiving many complaints about theft of tempos within the limits of Kalamboli police station, cops worked on CCTV footage and other inputs and arrested one Anwar Rasulkhan Pathan (39) from Panvel.

Pathan’s questioning led the police to Mannan Abdul Shiekh (36) from Jalna district and Firoz Mukkaram Sheikh (49), alias Mulla of Beed, said a release from the crime unit II of the Navi Mumbai police on Friday.

With the arrest of the three, the police detected 14 vehicle thefts committed in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Beed, Aurangabad, and Jalna, it said.

The police have also recovered 10 Ape tempos, one motorcycle and one tempo engine, the release said. PTI COR NR