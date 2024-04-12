Three held for tampering with gas cylinders, carrying out illegal refills

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly tampering with domestic gas cylinders, a police official said on Friday.

Forty-four gas cylinders have been seized from accused Sujay Kadam, Pappu Mishra and Uttam Bankar, the Manpada police station official said.

"They were unlawfully extracting gas and carrying out refills. They were extorting money and exploiting customers in this manner. We confiscated goods worth more than Rs. 4,50,000 from the gang," he said.

The gang was busted following a tip off received by Inspector Prashant Andhale of Manpada police station, the official added.

"A team led by Senior Inspector Vijay Kadbane intercepted a tempo on Thursday carrying rigged cylinders intended for distribution in Dombivli. The three persons in the tempo could not give satisfactory answers after which they were arrested under Essential Commodities Act," he said. PTI COR BNM