Three held for tea seller's murder in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old tea seller was allegedly killed following an altercation over his refusal to give a polythene bag in the Kila Adda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Tarun, Farukh and Gulab were arrested late on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

A search is underway for the other accused, he said.

Rohit, a resident of Dikhauli Colony, was working at his father's tea shop when the accused allegedly stabbed him on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to a hospital where he died and his family lodged a complaint to the police.

Bahadur said Farukh had five cases registered against him while Gulab served time in jail in a murder case.

Gulab revealed during interrogation that they had hidden the knife used to murder Rohit near the Nasirpur canal embankment.

When the police went to retrieve the weapon, Gulab snatched a sub-inspector's gun and fired at the police in an attempt to escape. In the exchange of fire, he was shot in the leg, Bahadur said.

He was referred to the district hospital, the officer said.

Rohit's family and locals held a protest to demand the accused's arrest, a government job for the victim's kin, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

They also briefly blocked a road by placing the body in front of a police outpost.

Minister Dinesh Khatik, who arrived at the scene Sunday, directed the police to ensure the prompt arrest of the remaining accused.