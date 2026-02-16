Three held for theft of 60 laptops from University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Three people, including two engineering students were arrested in connection with theft of 60 laptops from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus here, police said on Monday.

The theft was reported at the CR Rao AIMSCS premises at the UoH campus, and a case was registered on February 9.

Acting swiftly, the investigation team identified, traced, and apprehended the accused within a short period and ensured complete recovery of the entire stolen property, Gachibowli Police Station Inspector K Balaraju said in a release.

The three accused were apprehended on February 15 from Gowlidoddi here.

On the modus operandi of the accused, police said the accused, having knowledge of the campus layout and security arrangements, committed the theft during late-night hours by unlawfully entering the premises and removing 60 laptops from the institute.

The stolen property was intended to be disposed of for wrongful gain, police said.

The accused were produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

Police recovered all 60 stolen laptops (entire property), along with three mobile phones and two cars used in the commission of the offence from the possession of the accused, the release said.