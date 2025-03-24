Three held for theft of Rs 10 lakh worth imitation jewellery in Sadar Bazar

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people allegedly involved in theft of artificial jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from a bullock cart near Sarai Khalil in Sadar Bazar on Holi, an official said on Monday.

The stolen jewellery have been fully recovered from a rented shop where it was hidden, and a mini-truck used in the crime has been seized, he said.

According to police, owing to the Holi rush, the complainant had parked the bullock cart carrying 19 cartons of imitation jewellery near Sarai Khalil overnight. The cartons went missing by the next morning. CCTV footage revealed that four people had stolen the goods using a mini-truck.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the alleged receiver, Mohammed Hasmuddin in Sangam Vihar, on March 22. The stolen jewellery was recovered from his shop.

Based on Hasmuddin's statements, police located Omkar and Mohammed Farman on March 23.

Both of them have past criminal records, with multiple cases of burglary and robbery against them, police said.