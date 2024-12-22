Three held for threatening teachers over Christmas celebration

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons, reportedly Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, have been arrested for threatening teachers of a government school here over Christmas celebrations, police officers said on Sunday. K Anilkumar, V Susasanan, and K Velayudhan were arrested by Chittoor police in connection with the incident occurred on Friday at Palakkad's Nallepilly Government Upper Primary School.

According to the complaint filed by school authorities, the trio allegedly disrupted the school’s Christmas celebrations, questioning teachers and students about their attire for the Christmas carol and verbally abusing the teachers in front of the students.

"The three persons were arrested on Saturday after booking them under charges of disrupting the duty of public servants and threatening," a top police officer said.

The accused were later produced before a court and have been remanded to judicial custody, the officer added. PTI ARM ADB