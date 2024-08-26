Three held for trafficking drugs in Navi Mumbai; heroin seized

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested three persons, including a woman, involved in drug trafficking and seized 100 grams of heroin valued at Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials raided a flat in a residential locality at Turbhe, where they arrested two brothers, Iktharul Irshad Sheikh (25) and Sattarul Irshad Sheikh (22). During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had procured the drugs from Firozabi Hasim Shaikh (38), who was later traced and arrested by the police.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband and identifying potential buyers involved in the network. PTI COR NSK