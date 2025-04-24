Three held for transporting beef

Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A total of 1,800 kg of beef valued at Rs 3.6 lakh has been seized and three persons arrested in Bhiwandi area of the district, police said.

Two vehicles used for the illegal transportation and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash were also seized during the action on Wednesday morning, said an official of Kongaon police station.

Beef was found being transported in a car and tempo at Rajnoli Naka around 6 am. Arshad Hijayatullah Khan (46), Mohammad Nasim Ayub Ansari (37), both drivers, and mutton shop owner Subhan Shafique Qureshi (20) were arrested under Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act of 2015.

"Preliminary investigation suggests they were involved in illegal cattle meat trade. Further inquiry is underway to trace the supply network and apprehend the absconding accused," the official said. PTI COR KRK