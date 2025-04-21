Three held for tricking woman, decamping with her jewellery

Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for making away with jewellery and valuables from a woman after tricking her, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused were identified as Khurshid, Saifuddin and Shahzad.

Police said Saifuddin carries two bounties of Rs 5,000 each on him in two separate cases.

Two motorcycles used in the crime, 48 gems and Rs 12,500 in cash were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, an FIR was registered at Sohna City police station based on a complaint filed by a woman.

The complainant said that on April 7, she had gone for morning walk at Baluda road in Sohna, where she met a man who claimed to be spiritual and promised to dispel her sorrows.

While he engaged her in a conversation, two more men joined in. The men took her jewellery and valuables and sent her to pluck leaves from a tree. While she was at it, the accused decamped with the valuables.

Police launched an investigation and one of the accused was arrested by a team of Sector 43 police from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on April 15.

The accused Khurshid, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in a city court and remanded to six-day police custody.

During interrogation, Khurshid revealed the names of Saifuddin and Shahzad who were also arrested from Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday.

"Saifuddin disclosed that he was involved in an incident of theft in Rajasthan and another theft in Rewari. Two rewards of Rs 5,000 each were declared on him in these cases. Shahzad and Khurshid have also admitted to committing incidents of fraud in Mumbai. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR RUK RUK