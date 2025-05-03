Three held for twin stabbings in Mangaluru; motive under probe

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 3 (PTI) Three individuals have been arrested in connection with two recent "stabbing" incidents, police said on Saturday.

These separate incidents occurred within a few hours in the wee hours of Thursday, in Ullal and Kankanady Town police station limits, police added.

The first incident was reported at around 12.30 am near Thokottu, where Faizal (40), a resident of Ullal, was allegedly stabbed by unknown assailants, according to police.

An FIR was registered at the Ullal Police Station in this regard.

At around 3.30 am, another stabbing was reported in Kannur, under the jurisdiction of Kankanady Town Police Station.

The victim, identified as Naushad (39), was rushed to Unity Hospital for treatment. A separate case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following an investigation, police arrested three suspects—Lohitashwa (32), Puneet (28), and Ganesh Prasad (23)—who have reportedly confessed to their involvement in both stabbing incidents.

A senior police officer said the motive behind the attacks is still under investigation.

In accordance with legal procedures, especially when victims or eyewitnesses are not familiar with the accused, a Test Identification Parade (TIP) will be conducted.

To ensure the integrity of the TIP process, police have chosen not to release photographs of the accused at this stage. Further investigation is ongoing. PTI CORR AMP SSK ADB