Three held for vandalising 25 vehicles in Pune

Pune, Feb 5 (PTI) Three motorbike-borne persons allegedly vandalised 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked on a roadside in Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The three accused, who were later arrested, claimed to have damaged the vehicles in Bibwewadi area without any reason, they said.

"At 1.40 am on Wednesday, three hooligans on motorbikes damaged 25 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, cars and two- wheelers, which were parked on the roadside," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said.

"After damaging the vehicles, they rode towards Velha tehsil and were apprehended by a police team within a few hours," he said.

The accused have so far told the police that they damaged the vehicles without any reason. However, a probe was on into the incident, the official said. PTI SPK GK