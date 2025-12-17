Three held for vandalising Lord Hanuman idol in Etah village

Etah (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising a Lord Hanuman idol at a village temple here, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place late Monday night in Pilkhatra village in the Jalesar area.

Following a complaint lodged by village head Sajjanpal, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, they said.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra, Narayan alias Uma and Bhure alias Ghure, Station House Officer Amit Kumar said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the act of vandalism was the outcome of a domestic dispute and not driven by any communal motive, the SHO said, adding that peace and order have been restored in the area. PTI COR ABN ABN APL APL